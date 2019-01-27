Juventus will be looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the team faces off against Serie A opponent Lazio on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Juventus currently sits in first place in league standings with 56 points, nine points ahead of second-place Napoli. The team is coming off of Monday's strong 3–0 outing against Chievo. Douglas Costa scored the team's first goal in the 13th minute before Emre Can and Daniele Rugani found the net in the 45th and 84th minutes, respectively.

Lazio won't be entering Sunday's matchup with similar momentum after falling 2–1 to Napoli last week. Napoli scored its first two goals in the first half. Ciro Immobile put Lazio within a score in the 65th, but the team couldn't come back to tie. Lazio sits in sixth place in Serie A standings with 32 points.

How to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Live stream: Watch the game live online with ESPN+.