How to Watch Lazio vs. Juventus: Live Stream, Game Times

Find out how to watch Lazio vs. Juventus online or on television on Sunday, Jan. 26.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 27, 2019

Juventus will be looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the team faces off against Serie A opponent Lazio on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Juventus currently sits in first place in league standings with 56 points, nine points ahead of second-place Napoli. The team is coming off of Monday's strong 3–0 outing against Chievo. Douglas Costa scored the team's first goal in the 13th minute before Emre Can and Daniele Rugani found the net in the 45th and 84th minutes, respectively.

Lazio won't be entering Sunday's matchup with similar momentum after falling 2–1 to Napoli last week. Napoli scored its first two goals in the first half. Ciro Immobile put Lazio within a score in the 65th, but the team couldn't come back to tie. Lazio sits in sixth place in Serie A standings with 32 points.

How to watch the match: 

Time2:30 p.m.

Live stream: Watch the game live online with ESPN+. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message