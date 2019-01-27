Lucien Favre Highlights Importance of Early Second Half Goal as Dortmund Crush Hannover 96

Lucien Favre’s Dortmund regained their nine point advantage over Bayern Munich with a hammering of Hannover 96.



Dortmund dominated the second half as they ran out 5-1 winners over a struggling Hannover side. Goals came from Achraf Hakimi, Marco Reus, Mario Gӧtze, Raphael Guerreiro and Axel Witsel earned the Black and Yellows a convincing win as Favre’s men continue their excellent form at home this season. But Favre claimed that although his side took control in the second half, the first half performance from Hannover made it difficult for his side to create.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Quoted by Dortmund's official website after the game, Favre said: "It was a very difficult first half for us. We struggled to create chances to score. Hannover performed well and showed great courage by pressing us very high up the pitch.”



Hakimi's lightening strike gave Dortmund the lead at the break before BVB ran riot, scoring four more times in the second half. Favre claimed that the quick second half goal from Reus made the game easier for his side to control and claim the all important three points.



He added: “It took us time to find the gaps. At the break we said that we needed to get the second as quickly as possible. It was easier for us after that."

Dortmund achieved a historic moment in reaching 48 points after 19 matches for the first time in the club's history. Favre dismissed the statistic and claimed he and his team are only focused on their upcoming fixtures.



Favre added: "That doesn't mean much to me. That's only a statistic. We'll enjoy the win today and then we coaches will be focused on the next game starting from tomorrow. We're heading into a series of English weeks starting with Frankfurt, Bremen and Hoffenheim. We're taking it game by game."

Favre’s side have tough run of fixtures coming up, starting with a trip to Frankfurt next Saturday before a midweek DFB Cup tie at home to Bremen, before returning to Bundesliga action against Hoffenheim on 9 February.

