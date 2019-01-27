Man Utd & Spurs Among Premier League Sides Eyeing Frankfurt's Ante Rebić as Ace Targets England Move

A host of top Premier League sides are reportedly keen on signing Frankfurt sensation Ante Rebić, with the striker claiming he has hopes of one day playing in the English top tier.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a real breakthrough season in Bundesliga since joining Die Adler on a permanent deal from Fiorentina - scoring seven goals and providing three assists in three league outings. Rebić also starred in the 2018 World Cup for Croatia, and scored a sensational volley during his side's 3-0 group stage demolition of Argentina.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking about the possibility of a move to the Premier League, via The Mirror, the dynamic forward said: "I can’t deny many clubs, some from England, expressed an interest (in signing me). The Premier League is attractive and it would suit my style. I’d like to experience it.”

Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs are believed to be the frontrunners to sign the ferocious forward, with Frankfurt believed to be holding out for £35m if they're to let their summer signing depart so quickly.

Arguably, Spurs are in greatest need of a new striker, given that Harry Kane is out with an injury until March, and their only backup is 33-year-old Fernando Llorente.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

It seems unlikely that Frankfurt will allow their star striker to leave just a matter of months into his four year deal; the German side had Rebić on their books as a loan player for two seasons prior to his arrival, and to dispense with him so quickly would certainly be an unusual move to make in the January transfer window.