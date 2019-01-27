Manchester United vs Burnley Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Manchester United host Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, as they look to continue their relentless run of form and surge up the Premier League table under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The hosts head into the match on the back of eight consecutive wins, while the visitors are unbeaten in their last four league outings. The Red Devils have Champions League qualification well within their grasp, while the Clarets will be looking to ensure top tier survival, as they currently sit just three points clear of the relegation zone.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Check out 90min's preview of the hotly anticipated Premier League battle below:

Where to Watch

When Is Kick-Off?
What Time Is Kick-Off? 20:00 (GMT)
Where Is it Being Played? Old Trafford
TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Soccer Special
Referee? Jonathan Moss

Team News

Chris Smalling could return to first team action after recovering for a knock, while Marcos Rojo could also make a return to the side. Marouane Fellaini remains on the sidelines with a calf strain, and is unlikely to feature for United until later next month.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

For the Clarets, long-term absentees Aaron Lennon (knee) and Jonathan Walters (achilles) remain unavailable for selection. Phil Bardlsey should return after recovering from the knock that kept him out of contention for Sunday's FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Manchester United De Gea; Dalot, Jones, Lindelöf, Shaw; Pogba, Matić, Herrera; Lingard, Martial, Rashford
Burnley Heaton; Bardsley, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Cork, Westwood, Hendrick, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Head to Head Record

Burnley haven't won at Old Trafford since 1962, and haven't beaten the Red Devils in over a decade. With just one win in the last 26 games against United, it's fair to say that they don't have the most dazzling of records against the Mancunians.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Last season, however, the Clarets put in a spirited performance to earn a 2-2 draw at United, with Jesse Lingard's injury time equaliser denying the visitors a famous victory. The Red Devils won the match at Turf Moor with ease back in September, as a Romelu Lukaku brace ensured a comfortable victory for then-manager José Mourinho's side.

Recent Form

United have been simply unstoppable of late, with Solskjær making an excellent case for being given the managerial position on a full-time basis. Last time out, they beat Arsenal 3-1 in the FA Cup, as they ran riot at the Emirates Stadium.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Burnley were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City in the cup, with Sean Dyche's men finding themselves completely outclassed by the Premier League champions. However, the side have looked strong in the league of late, with a solid run of results seeing them pick up some much needed points.


Here's how the two sides have faired in their last five fixtures:

Manchester United Burnley
Newcastle United 2-0 Manchester United (02/01) Huddersfield Town 1-2 Burnley (02/01)
Manchester United 2-0 Reading (05/01) Burnley 1-0 Barnsley (05/01)
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester United (13/01) Burnley 2-1 Fulham (12/01)
Manchester United 2-1 Brighton (19/01) Watford 0-0 Burnley (19/01)
Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United (25/01) Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (26/01)

Predictions

It really is hard to see any hope for Burnley in this one. Saturday's hammering at the Etihad Stadium will have been a real knock to their morale, and Solskjær's Devils look hellbent on powering their way to a top four finish.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Dyche will be confident (despite Saturday's shellacking) of holding United off for a decent portion of the first half, but once those floodgates open, United will surely cruise to a comfortable win.


Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Burnley

