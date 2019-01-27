Pep Guardiola Insists Man City 'Need Everybody' to Fight for Multiple Trophies

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that every player in the squad will be needed if the team are to compete for multiple trophies.

After City secured their progression into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 5-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday, Guardiola's side remain in contention for four different trophies. They will meet Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup, whilst they are also amongst the favourites to win both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Speaking at a news conference following the victory, Guardiola insisted that each member of the squad will be vital going forward. He is quoted by ESPN as saying: "Winning eight games in a row, this month has been good.

"I could say it's because we played against lower league sides but even in that position you have to score goals, it's never easy.

"I'm most delighted that everybody has been involved this month and together we can achieve, to arrive in the last stages of the FA Cup and against Schalke [in the Champions League] and fight until the end in the Premier League and Carabao Cup and we need everybody. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"It's the only way I understand to fight for competitions is having everybody involved."

Centre-back Eliaqium Mangala is the only senior member of the squad who has not featured for City this season, with Guardiola even handing first-team opportunities to several exciting youth prospects.

The Carabao Cup semi-final gave Guardiola an excellent chance to test the younger members of the squad. After securing an emphatic 9-0 victory over Burton Albion in the first leg, Guardiola opted to field a rotated side in the second leg which featured several young prospects.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The likes of Arijanet Muric, Eric Garcia and Ian Poveda started the second match, whilst Felix Nmecha, Taylor Richards and Luke Bolton were also given a place on the bench for the fixture.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message