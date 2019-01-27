Real Madrid Shelve Plans to Sign Christian Eriksen & Focus All Attention on Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are believed to have ceased their attempts to lure Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen to the club, and are instead focusing all their efforts on bringing Chelsea's Eden Hazard to the Bernabéu next summer.

Los Blancos' desire to freshen up their ageing side is widely know, with the club looking to find top quality successors for veteran stars such as Marcelo and Luca Modrić. The team have done well to recover from a nightmare start to the season under ill-fated former boss Julen Lopetegui, but are still ten points off current La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to AS, Real Madrid recently added Eriksen to their shortlist of potential big money summer signings, but have now cooled their interest in a potential deal, as they don't wish to damage what has been a fruitful relationship with Spurs in recent years.

Both Modrić and Gareth Bale joined the club from the North London side, and Real Madrid are perhaps fearful of provoking anger from the Spurs faithful by poaching another top quality star from their ranks.

The report claims that this will see Los Blancos go hell-for-leather to sign Hazard in the summer, but Chelsea's lofty valuation of their star player could prove a stumbling block.

Real Madrid are believed to be unwilling to part with any more than £100m for the Belgian wizard, while the Blues may well demand around £150m. In the end, if Hazard forces the issue and demands a move away from Stamford Bridge, the club will most likely let him leave, with Christian Pulisic already signed from Borussia Dortmund ready to step in as his replacement.

Meanwhile, the Blues look to be fighting a losing battle in their hopes of hanging onto teenage prodigy Callum Hudson-Odoi, with the starlet reportedly handing in a transfer request to force through a January move to Bayern Munich. Chelsea had been hoping to tie down the 18-year-old to a new deal, but it now seems inevitable that he will join the Bundesliga giants this month.