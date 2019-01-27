Sime Vrsaljko Set to End Inter Loan Spell for Surgery as Atletico Madrid Star Faces '6-8 Months' Out

Sime Vrsaljko is considering undergoing surgery for a reoccurring knee injury, which could signal the end of his loan spell at Inter.

The Croatian full-back joined Inter from Atletico Madrid at the start of the season for a loan fee of €6.5m, with an option to buy in the summer for €17.5m, but his time in Milan has been interrupted by a knee injury and he has only been able to make 13 appearances in all competitions thus far.

According to AS, via Football Italia, Vrsjalko is now considering undergoing an operation to solve the knee issue once and for all, but that would effectively bring his season to an end as it could take between six and eight months to fully recover.

If this were to happen, Atletico would bring the 27-year-old back over to Madrid, but Inter may still have to pay the €6.5m loan fee and his wages until the end of the season.

Inter have already prepared for his potential exit by signing Cedric Soares from Southampton on loan until the end of the season, with an option to eventually make the signing permanent.





A report from Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.it, has also revealed that Cedric has taken Vrsaljko's place in the Inter squad and that the Croatian has already visited the Nerazzurri's training ground to say goodbye to his teammates.





Luciano Spalletti has also made it no secret that Vrsjalko could be on his way out of Inter this month, but he claimed that Inter and Atletico are still evaluating the situation.

“You all know Cedric,” he said in a recent press conference, as quoted by Football Italia. “You also know Vrsaljko’s situation and the UEFA limitations. Right now, we are evaluating together with him, the club and Atletico what is best for the player to do.”