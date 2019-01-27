The Gregg Berhalter era begins for the U.S. men's national team, with the Americans playing their first match under the new manager Sunday night vs. Panama.

The two Concacaf foes meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., with each turning the page. Berhalter took over in December for Dave Sarachan after a 13-month run as caretaker in the aftermath of the USA's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. He's promised a new culture and a new style of play, which his MLS-based squad will look to put into action on the field vs. Los Canaleros. Panama, which took part in its first World Cup last summer and endured a group-stage exit, has moved on from a number of its stalwart veterans and is playing under interim coach Gary Stempel.

The U.S. absorbed some early pressure from Panama after a turnover from Jeremy Ebobisse in the opening minute but ultimately dealt with a pair of Panama crosses and broke forward with possession to relieve any tension. Ebobisse was one of five U.S. starters earning his first cap on the night, joining Nick Lima, Djordje Mihailovic, Corey Baird and Daniel Lovitz.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Here are the full rosters for both nations:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

PANAMA

GOALKEEPERS: Eddie Roberts (CAI La Chorrera), Orlando Mosquera (Tauro FC)

DEFENDERS: Francisco Palacios (San Francisco FC), Iván Anderson (Tauro FC), José Garibaldi (Deportivo Árabe Unido), Édgar Góndola (Costa del Este FC), Guillermo Benítez (CD Plaza Amador), Fidel Escobar (Unattached)

MIDFIELDERS: Edson Samms (Costa del Este FC), Luis Cañate (Deportivo Árabe Unido), Carlos Harvey (Tauro FC), Ernesto Walker (CD Plaza Amador), Ángel Orelién (Sporting SM), Omar Browne (CAI La Chorrera), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Tauro FC), Rolando Botello (Tauro FC)

FORWARDS: Ernesto Sinclair (Costa del Este FC); Abdiel Arroyo (Unattached)

The U.S. men conclude their winter camp next Saturday with a friendly against Costa Rica. The match will be played at the San Jose Earthquakes' Avaya Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET.