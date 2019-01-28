Barcelona vs Sevilla Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Barcelona face Sevilla in the second leg of the Spanish Cup semi-final on Wednesday night, with the Blaugrana looking to overturn their two goal deficit inflicted on them by Pablo Machin's team in the first leg.

The La Liga leaders, who have won the Spanish Cup in each of the last four seasons, have the potential of a fifth consecutive domestic cup title under serious threat, after goals from Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder have put the Andalusian club on the front foot as the sides head to Catalonia for the return fixture.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Ernesto Valverde will need a much better performance from his team if they are to progress, as Sevilla were deserved winners from the game at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as Barcelona's heavily rotated team only managed one shot on target during the game.

Here is 90min's preview of the decisive quarter final clash between the sides.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 30 January
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:30 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Nou Camp
TV Channel/Live Stream? BeIn Sports
Referee? TBC

Team News


Barca are likely to recall several key players to the starting eleven for the second leg, after Ernesto Valverde made the decision to give several fringe players the opportunity to play the game in Seville.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Catalans began their match last Wednesday without key men Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, however they could all potentially start at Camp Nou, despite them all starting the La Liga win away at Girona on Sunday.

Valverde will however still be without Ousmane Dembele (ankle) as well as long term absentees Samuel Umtiti (knee) and Rafinha (cruciate ligament).

Sevilla will have to assess the fitness of four players ahead of the game on Wednesday, with Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Jesus Navas and former Barcelona man Aleix Vidal all struggling with injury problems of late.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

Machin will definitely still be without former Manchester City attacker Nolito (broken leg) and Maxime Gonalons (broken ankle).

Predicted Lineups

Barcelona Cillessen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Arthur, Rakitic, Vidal; Coutinho, Suarez, Messi.
Sevilla Vaclik; Kjaer, Mechado, Carrico, Amadou, Banega, Sarabia, Vazquez, Roque Mesa, Quincy Promes, Ben Yedder

Head to Head Record


Barcelona and Sevilla will be rather familiar foes going into Wednesday's clash, having already faced each other on three occasions this season, in three different competitions.

Sevilla's advantage coming into Wednesday's clash came courtesy of an impressive 2-0 victory against the Catalan giants, however their victory in the latest encounter is their only one in the three games this campaign.

Barcelona defeated Sevilla 4-2 at Camp Nou in October's La Liga clash between the two teams, in a game which looked very comfortable for the league leaders, despite them conceding two late Sevilla goals.

August's Spanish Super Cup match presented a much closer affair between the teams, with Barcelona running out 2-1 winners in Morocco. 

FADEL SENNA/GettyImages

Sevilla will also look at Wednesday's game as an opportunity for revenge for the two Spanish Cup finals which Barca have won between the two sides in the last three seasons, including last season's 5-0 drubbing at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Recent Form

Other than the defeat to Sevilla last Wednesday, Barcelona have been pretty faultless of late. Winning their last four La Liga fixtures meaning that they are currently clear of second place Atletico Madrid by five points.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Valverde's side's have recent experience of overturning first leg deficits, as they had to do the same against Levante in the last 16. Losing 2-1 away from home, before overcoming the Frogs 3-0 at home, suggests that if recent form in this competition is anything to go by, then Barcelona are still likely to progress.

Sevilla's win against Barcelona last Wednesday ended a run of three straight defeats for the Rojiblancos. They were also able to build on their Barca victory by battering Levante 5-0 at the weekend, meaning that Machin's side are arriving to Camp Nou with confidence and goals in their artillery. 

Barcelona
 Sevilla
Girona 0-2 Barcelona (27/01) Sevilla 5-0 Levante (26/01)
Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona (23/1)
 Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona (23/1)
Barcelona 3-1 Leganes (20/1)
 Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla (19/01)
Barcelona 3-0 Levante (17/1)
 Sevilla 0-1 Athletic Bilbao (16/01)
Barcelona 3-0 Eibar (13/01)
 Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Sevilla (13/01)

Prediction


This game is going to be worlds apart from the first leg. Barcelona, in terms of a lineup, are likely to be unrecognisable from their first leg defeat. Sevilla will also approach this game differently, as they will look to defend what they have and catch Barca on the counter attack.

With Barcelona's form of overturning first leg deficits, not just this season but also in previous years, their players know how to approach this kind of situation and they will get the job done and progress to the semis...just.

Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla

