Beşiktaş Close to Completing Loan Deal for Spurs' Georges-Kévin N'Koudou

Tottenham winger Georges-Kévin N'Koudou is close to signing for Beşiktaş on loan before the January transfer window deadline on Thursday. The two clubs have both agreed to a deal, with personal terms to be finalised for the 23-year-old Frenchman.

N'Koudou has found first team appearances incredibly difficult to come by in north London as he completed his first 90 minutes of the season in Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.

He made his first Premier League appearance of the season away at Fulham just over a week ago, in which he made a short cameo and set up Harry Winks to score the late winner.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

It had previously been suggested that Galatasaray were looking to bring in the winger, but Beşiktaş have joined the race amid the potential departure of Ricardo Quaresma to FC Porto.

While Spurs are interested in Beşiktaş' proposed offer - which includes an option to buy - they are hoping for a standard loan deal with no additional strings, as reported by Footmac.

STEPHEN MATUREN/GettyImages

N'Koudou's severe lack of involvement in Mauricio Pochettino's set up hasn't been helped by the return of Son Heung-min from the Asian Cup, as well as Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura all competing for forward positions in the absence of Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

The winger signed for Spurs from Marseille in 2016 following an impressive 2015/16 season, in which he scored ten goals and provided five assists in all competitions. He has scored only one goal since arriving in England, and made eight appearances on loan at Burnley last season.