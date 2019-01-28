The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has taken place this evening, as Manchester United travels to Chelsea in the round's headline tie.
As the tournament enters its business end with places in the quarterfinals at stake, Manchester City travels to either Middlesbrough or League Two's Newport County, while Crystal Palace face a trip to Doncaster Rovers after ousting Tottenham.
The draw can be seen in full below:
|Bristol City
|vs
|Shrewsbury or Wolves
|AFC Wimbledon
|vs
|Milwall
|Doncaster Rovers
|vs
|Crystal Palace
|Middlesbrough or Newport
|vs
|Manchester City
|Chelsea
|vs
|Manchester United
|Swansea City
|vs
|Barnet or Brentford
|Portsmouth or QPR
|vs
|Watford
|Brghton or West Brom
|vs
|Derby County
Ties will be played between Friday, Feb. 15 and Monday, Feb. 18.