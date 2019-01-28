The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has taken place this evening, as Manchester United travels to Chelsea in the round's headline tie.

As the tournament enters its business end with places in the quarterfinals at stake, Manchester City travels to either Middlesbrough or League Two's Newport County, while Crystal Palace face a trip to Doncaster Rovers after ousting Tottenham.

The draw can be seen in full below:

Bristol City vs Shrewsbury or Wolves AFC Wimbledon vs Milwall Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace Middlesbrough or Newport vs Manchester City Chelsea vs Manchester United Swansea City vs Barnet or Brentford Portsmouth or QPR vs Watford Brghton or West Brom vs Derby County



Ties will be played between Friday, Feb. 15 and Monday, Feb. 18.