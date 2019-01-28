FA Cup Fifth Round Draw: After Beating Arsenal, Man United Gets Chelsea

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has taken place this evening, as Manchester United travels to Chelsea in the round's headline tie.

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

As the tournament enters its business end with places in the quarterfinals at stake, Manchester City travels to either Middlesbrough or League Two's Newport County, while Crystal Palace face a trip to Doncaster Rovers after ousting Tottenham.

The draw can be seen in full below:

Bristol City vs Shrewsbury or Wolves
AFC Wimbledon vs Milwall
Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough or Newport vs Manchester City
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Swansea City vs Barnet or Brentford
Portsmouth or QPR vs Watford
Brghton or West Brom vs Derby County


Ties will be played between Friday, Feb. 15 and Monday, Feb. 18.

