Hull Interested in Liverpool's Ben Woodburn as Jurgen Klopp Plans New Loan Move for Midfielder

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Hull have emerged as a potential destination for Liverpool's Ben Woodburn, after Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that he is open to another loan move in the right circumstances, following the midfielder's unsuccessful spell at Sheffield United.

While his Wales compatriot Harry Wilson has thrived in the Championship with Derby, the 19-year-old started just twice in a frustrating spell in Sheffield, and returned to Melwood this month to resume training with the Liverpool first-team. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite not having much luck in the Championship since August, the Daily Mail say Hull are showing a strong interest in bringing him back to the second tier, looking for him to play a part as they hope to claw themselves into the play-off places - just as Wilson did at the tail end of last season. 

They sit in 12th place, and while Woodburn would offer versatile cover in midfield and attack, the Liverpool boss says he will only consider another move if first-team football is guaranteed. 

"There are a couple of clubs interested, but to be honest if these clubs don’t give me the guarantee that he will play, there is absolutely no reason from my point of view to give him on loan," the German told the Liverpool website.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“He trained on Friday for the first time so I think if something happens with a loan, then it will happen at the end of the week. We will really try to give him as many sessions as possible so if he goes somewhere, he is really in a good situation.”

The 19-year-old's career has stalled somewhat since becoming the club's youngest ever goalscorer against Leeds in 2016, and whether or not he can get it back on track this season - at Anfield or otherwise - remains to be seen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message