Juventus Confirm Leonardo Bonucci Has Sprained Ankle Following 2-1 Win Over Lazio

Juventus have confirmed that their central defender Leonardo Bonucci twisted his ankle in Sunday evening's 2-1 Serie A victory against Lazio.

The centre back has been a regular starter for the Turin giants this season, after returning from an ill-fated season with AC Milan. The defender has played a pivotal role in his side's relentless run of form, which has seen surge to the top of the league table, where they currently hold an 11-point lead over second place Napoli.

Juventus confirmed the news of Bonucci's setback on their official website, and said that the 31-year-old had suffered a twisted ankle, and was already undergoing treatment. The news will be of real concern to I Bianconeri fans, given that their side take on Atlético Madrid in the Champions League next month.

While the side have won an astonishing seven Serie A titles on the trot, and look set to make it eight in May, the Champions League (previously the European Cup) has eluded them for over two decades. While domestic dominance is all well and good, Juve will be eager to finally end their long wait to reclaim the trophy, having lost five finals since their 1996 glory in Rome.

Having the rock-solid presence of Bonucci in their backline will be imperative to Juventus achieving their ambitions, and they'll be eager to see him recover from his injury as soon as possible. However, Massimiliano Allegri is certainly not without quality replacements, with Italy international Daniele Rugani ready to step into the breach

Meanwhile, Juventus' transfer targets have reportedly been revealed by general manager Fabio Paratici, who reportedly accidentally left his notes in a Milan hotel. The leaked notes listed players such as Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali, Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa and Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo.