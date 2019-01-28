Juventus Transfer Targets Revealed After Fabio Paratici Leaves Strategy Notes at Restaurant

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Juventus General Manager Fabio Paratici has reportedly left behind ripped up notes of the club's transfer strategy at a restaurant in a hotel in Milan, revealing several of club's apparent targets. 

According to Italian publication Il Tempo, Paratici was dining at restaurant hotel in Milan this week, and jotted down some notes regarding potential transfers before ripping up the paper and leaving it behind.

However, he was recognised by someone nearby, who was able to put it back together and then decipher it. The notes contained a list of names accompanied by a transfer value, such as Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali and '20', or Federico Chiesa and '50'.

There was also a space for Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo, who was attributed the number 40, as well as Genoa defender Cristian Romero and Red Bull Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

Indeed, on another side of the paper were the names Miralem Pjanic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, generating speculation of a plan to sign the Lazio star tin exchange for the former Roma man.

This incredible story was reported just before I Bianconeri took on Milinkovic-Savic and co at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night, where they ran out narrow 2-1 winners after going behind on the 59th minute from an Emre Can own goal. 

Despite the result, Milinkovic-Savic's performance in midfield, especially paralleled against Can's woes, will only reinforce the rumours of a potential switch. And, as quoted by Juventus' official website, Massimo Allegri was far from pleased with this turn of events: “It must have been the kitmen’s fault, giving us ten shirts of different colours because we couldn’t pass each other the ball.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

“We misplaced a lot of passes but it’s my fault. I tried playing Emre Can in front of the defence but at the moment he’s not fully adjusted to match tempo and movement, so I put him in a difficult situation.

"Until the 60th minute, we lost possession too much, let them counter and Ciro Immobile nearly made it 2-0. For the last 30 minutes, we did better and managed to win a difficult game, but it’s never been easy to beat Lazio here in Rome."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message