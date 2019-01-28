Liverpool 'Open Talks' With Brescia Over Wonderkid Sandro Tonali as Reds Target €35m Raid

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Serie B side Brescia over the possibility of signing their prodigious midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The 18-year-old has been lighting up the Italian second tier with his dynamic performances this season, and has even earned himself a call-up to the senior side last November. Billed as the 'next Andrea Pirlo', Tonali is a creative and technically gifted footballer, and could thrive in the Premier League if given the chance to shine by Reds boss Jürgen Klopp.

According to Italian football journalist Nicoló Schira, a Liverpool scout watched the youngster in action against Spezia yesterday, and witnessed a 4-4 thriller in which Tonali scored a first half goal. The reporter claimed that Brescia will demand in the region of €35m for the player, and that the likes of Inter, AC Milan, Juventus and Roma are also highly interested.

It is unclear whether the Reds will look to secure Tonali before the January transfer window closes later this week, or if they will wait until the summer before making their move. Potentially, the Merseyside club could pay Brescia's asking price and seal the deal this month, before loaning him back to Brescia until the end of the current campaign.

While Liverpool have been excellent so far this season, and are currently on track to win their first ever Premier League title, there have been some dissenting voices claiming the side lack creativity in the heart of midfield. While Tonali is still very much a raw talent, he certainly has the potential to bring this element in bucketloads, and could prove to be a very shrewd signing.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's backup goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has claimed that the impressive level of squad depth at Anfield gives the team a far better chance of winning the league title than back in 2014. The Reds came agonisingly close to glory, but injuries to a number of key players saw Brendan Rodgers' side blow their chance of lifting the iconic trophy.