Liverpool vs Leicester City Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Leicester travel to Anfield this Wednesday night to take on a Liverpool side looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool earned a 2-1 victory when the two sides met at the King Power Stadium earlier in the season, but were skating on thin ice after Alisson's costly mistake got the hosts back in it. With Manchester City playing Newcastle the night before Liverpool will be keen to keep their winning streak going to ease the pressure from their title rivals going into the latter stage of the season.

How to Watch

When Is the Game Wednesday, 30th January What Time Is Kick Off 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? Anfield, Liverpool TV Channel/Live Stream BT Sport Referee Martin Atkinson

Team News

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to miss out on a second straight game after a knee issue continues to sideline the England international. However Georginio Wijnaldum is fit for this game having recovered from a knee problem of his own, a huge boost for Liverpool in the absence of James Milner - who is suspended following his dismissal against Crystal Palace.

Joe Gomez is still a few weeks away from match fitness having suffered a setback in his recovery - the centre-back hasn't played for Liverpool since he was forced off with a broken leg against Burnley in December.

Leicester defender Harry Maguire is expected to start despite being treated for a leg injury after his last game, whilst Daniel Amartey has had successful surgery on his broken ankle. The Ghanaian isn't in line for a return until March.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Alisson, Camacho, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson (C), Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane Leicester City Schmeichel, Simpson, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Pereira, Ndidi, Mendy, Gray, Maddison, Vardy

Head to Head

Liverpool and Leicester have faced off 111 times in their history, with Leicester winning 39 of those fixtures. Since their return to the Premier League, the Foxes have faced Liverpool and been on the losing side on seven occasions.

However they have enjoyed a successful spell against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in recent seasons, getting the better of Klopp's side three times in two years at home. Unfortunately for Leicester they have lost their last three Premier League games against the Merseyside outfit (3-2, 2-1, 1-2).

Recent Form

Liverpool have only failed to win one of their last 12 Premier League games, having lost 2-1 to Manchester City at the beginning of January. Following that disappointing result Klopp's side were dumped out of the FA Cup by Wolves, meaning that despite an impressive Christmas period Liverpool have lost two of their last five.

Meanwhile, Leicester managed to derail all the momentum gained from back to back wins against Chelsea and Manchester City over the Christmas period by losing four of their last five games. Claude Puel is under a huge amount of pressure and a heavy defeat here could spell curtains for the Frenchman.

Here's a look at the two teams' last five games:

Liverpool 4-3 Crystal Palace (19/01) Wolves 4-3 Leicester City (19/01) Brighton 0-1 Liverpool (12/01) Leicester City 1-2 Southampton (12/01) Wolves 2-1 Liverpool (07/01) Newport County 2-1 Leicester City (06/01) Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool (03/01) Everton 0-1 Leicester City (01/01) Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal (29/12) Leicester City 0-1 Cardiff City (29/12)

Prediction

Leicester are in the midst of a horrible run of form and it would be surprising if Liverpool were feeling the least bit generous for this one. Expect Klopp's team to shape up defensively for the first portion of the match and begin to expand as they assume control of the match.

Whilst the hosts will have to respect the counter-attacking abilities of Leicester City, if the Reds get the first goal then the game the scoreline could get blown wide-open in a hurry.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City