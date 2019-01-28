Luciano Spalletti Explains Why Ivan Perisic Was Left Out of Inter Squad During Defeat to Torino

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Luciano Spalletti has explained his reasoning for the omission of Ivan Perisic from the Inter squad that was defeated 1-0 by Torino on Sunday evening, claiming he was 'indisposed' yet hinting that the winger had asked to leave the club.

Armando Izzo's first-half header proved to be the difference between the two sides, leaving Inter with just one point from their opening two Serie A games in 2019.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The match was overshadowed by the news that Inter had rejected a loan bid from Arsenal for Perisic and that the Croatian had subsequently handed in a transfer request.

Speaking after the defeat to Torino, Spalletti suggested that if a player wants to leave the San Siro, then there is no reason for him to be selected to play for the Nerazurri.

"It’s quite simple. Players can say what they want, but they are employees, they have signed contracts and in order to leave, they need someone willing to pay for them,” he told Sky Sport Italia, as per Football Italia.

“You can’t leave for free and with your salary paid by someone else. If, as Marotta said, he doesn’t want to play, then clearly he’ll be left out. That’s not a problem for me. Someone who cannot contribute to the team has to stay out."

Spalletti also went on to explain the tactical decisions he was forced to make in the absence of Perisic.

“I changed the wingers with two strikers, because I didn’t have many wingers at my disposal," he added. "Perisic is indisposed, we risked Matteo Politano at the end because he wasn’t well, while Keita is out.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“We made a different choice, based on physicality and not losing individual duels, so we could create chances for the front two. 

“Now we’ve got to get the team back in order based on the tactical principles we had. We need everyone to do their job, because we were too sluggish in the tackles.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message