Man Utd in Transfer Battle With Liverpool Over Birmingham Prospect Romello Mitchell

Manchester United are set to face competition from rivals Liverpool over Birmingham City starlet Romello Mitchell.

The 16-year-old has been in terrific form for the Midland side's academy teams, and impressed again for Birmingham's Under-16s despite the side falling to a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Daily Mirror report that Mitchell's performances in front of watching scouts this season has made it difficult for the Championship side to keep a hold of their young prospect.





The striker, who only turned 16 this month, scored a memorable brace against Liverpool in the U16s Blades Cup final as Birmingham beat the Reds 8-4 last year, having already starred in the semi-final against United.

The report adds that Blues boss Garry Monk is understood to be braced for offers for the talented forward, with a clutch of Premier League and Championship sides said to be interested.

#LFC scouts have watched Birmingham’s teenage striker Romello Mitchell recently vs Sheffield Wednesday and it wasn’t the first time as I recall he was scouted last year as well. Big upside. pic.twitter.com/70eouxnDZg — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) January 27, 2019

Despite his age, Mitchell has been a regular for Birmingham's U18s and has scored on numerous occasions this campaign for the club's higher age groups.

With Mitchell still too young to sign a professional contract, any potential departure from St Andrews would see Birmingham only being entitled to receiving a small fee in compensation.



Tony Marshall/GettyImages