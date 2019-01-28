Man Utd in Transfer Battle With Liverpool Over Birmingham Prospect Romello Mitchell

Manchester United are set to face competition from rivals Liverpool over Birmingham City starlet Romello Mitchell.
The 16-year-old has been in terrific form for the Midland side's academy teams, and impressed again for Birmingham's Under-16s despite the side falling to a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.
The Daily Mirror report that Mitchell's performances in front of watching scouts this season has made it difficult for the Championship side to keep a hold of their young prospect.
The striker, who only turned 16 this month, scored a memorable brace against Liverpool in the U16s Blades Cup final as Birmingham beat the Reds 8-4 last year, having already starred in the semi-final against United.
The report adds that Blues boss Garry Monk is understood to be braced for offers for the talented forward, with a clutch of Premier League and Championship sides said to be interested.
#LFC scouts have watched Birmingham’s teenage striker Romello Mitchell recently vs Sheffield Wednesday and it wasn’t the first time as I recall he was scouted last year as well. Big upside. pic.twitter.com/70eouxnDZg— LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) January 27, 2019
Despite his age, Mitchell has been a regular for Birmingham's U18s and has scored on numerous occasions this campaign for the club's higher age groups.
With Mitchell still too young to sign a professional contract, any potential departure from St Andrews would see Birmingham only being entitled to receiving a small fee in compensation.
Monk's side currently find themselves in 13th in the Championship, and return to league action on Tuesday evening as they take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.