PSG Midfielder Adrien Rabiot 'Turns Down' Spurs Offer as Liverpool & Chelsea Monitor Situation

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is believed to have turned down a contract offer from Tottenham Hotspur, while Chelsea and Liverpool are both still in the running to sign the want-away ace.

The 23-year-old has made it clear he has no intentions of signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants, and is set to leave his boyhood club at the end of the season upon the expiry of his current deal. However, PSG are thought to be eager to cash in on the player in January, and will listen to offers from sides to purchase the player before Thursday's deadline.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Spurs' contract offer for Rabiot has now been turned down by the France international.

The news will come as a blow to fans of the north London side, after their club failed to sign a single player last summer, and look to be struggling to conclude business again in the January transfer window. It had previously been reported that Spurs were willing to offer a €7.5m per year deal for the PSG star, with additional €5m signing bonus.

L'Equipe's report suggests that Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona will all look to sign Rabiot upon the expiry of his contract, but won't look to conclude a deal before this week's deadline.

Barça were originally thought to be the frontrunners to sign the technically gifted midfielder, but their recent acquisition of Frenkie de Jong may well have cooled their interest.

In other news, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised his side, despite the team being knocked out of two cup competitions in the space of a week.

The Argentinean coach, who is yet to win a trophy at the club, claimed winning the English cup competitions was a matter of luck, and that his team were still doing well in the Premier League and Champions League.