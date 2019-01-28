PSG Midfielder Adrien Rabiot 'Turns Down' Spurs Offer as Liverpool & Chelsea Monitor Situation

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is believed to have turned down a contract offer from Tottenham Hotspur, while Chelsea and Liverpool are both still in the running to sign the want-away ace.

The 23-year-old has made it clear he has no intentions of signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants, and is set to leave his boyhood club at the end of the season upon the expiry of his current deal. However, PSG are thought to be eager to cash in on the player in January, and will listen to offers from sides to purchase the player before Thursday's deadline.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Spurs' contract offer for Rabiot has now been turned down by the France international. 

The news will come as a blow to fans of the north London side, after their club failed to sign a single player last summer, and look to be struggling to conclude business again in the January transfer window. It had previously been reported that Spurs were willing to offer a €7.5m per year deal for the PSG star, with additional €5m signing bonus.

L'Equipe's report suggests that ChelseaLiverpoolBayern Munich and Barcelona will all look to sign Rabiot upon the expiry of his contract, but won't look to conclude a deal before this week's deadline. 

Barça were originally thought to be the frontrunners to sign the technically gifted midfielder, but their recent acquisition of Frenkie de Jong may well have cooled their interest.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

In other news, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised his side, despite the team being knocked out of two cup competitions in the space of a week. 

The Argentinean coach, who is yet to win a trophy at the club, claimed winning the English cup competitions was a matter of luck, and that his team were still doing well in the Premier League and Champions League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message