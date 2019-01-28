Simon Mignolet Reveals Why Liverpool Are in Better Position to Win Premier League Than in 2013/14

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Simon Mignolet believes that Liverpool's squad depth gives them a better chance of winning the Premier League title than when they last went close in 2013/14.

The Reds are four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table and have dropped only nine points all season, but Mignolet knows from experience that nothing is guaranteed at this stage.

He was Liverpool's first choice goalkeeper when they agonisingly missed out on the title five years ago, but the Belgian believes his team are better placed to hold their nerve on this occasion.

"It's only Hendo [Jordan Henderson], Studge [Daniel Sturridge] and myself still here from the last time we really fought for the title," the Belgian told the Liverpool Echo.

"Back then a lot of it was about Luis Suarez and Studge, whereas now the goals are shared about more. We had a really good team in 2013/14 but the moment we got one or two injuries it became difficult.

"We've got a broad squad now which means we can cope with injuries. That's probably the biggest difference with last time."

Mignolet being replaced in goal by Brazil's number one Alisson Becker is a sign of Liverpool's improvement, and they have cover for most positions now, with Jurgen Klopp regularly rotating his team.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"The general quality of this squad is the best I've ever known. When we play 11 v 11 in training it's like being involved in a top match in the Premier League," added Mignolet. "It's not 11 first-teamers against 11 reserves, it's two Premier League sides facing each other in training. It's high quality."

The next step on Liverpool's journey is a home match against Leicester on Wednesday.

