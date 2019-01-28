Sir Alex Ferguson Claims That Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi Is Greater Than Diego Maradona

Sir Alex Ferguson has weighed in on the debate on who is the greatest of all time, siding with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi over Diego Maradona.

Football fans in Argentina and around the world have been arguing over who is the greater player for years, with the argument recently resurfacing following the death of renowned sports writer Hugh McIlvanney.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

In an interview with The Times on the his relationship with McIlvanney, they spoke of the writer's argument with Sky Sports pundit Grame Souness over which Argentinian legend is the better player.





At one point Souness said: “Look, I played against Maradona five times and I’m telling you — Messi,” to which McIlvanney replied, "I don’t care who you played against. It’s Diego.”





Ferguson was told of this heated discussion and sided with Souness over the co-author of his book, saying: "I would side with Souness on that one, Maradona's career at the very top was only a few years."

🗣 "Messi is a better player than Maradona."



- Sir Alex Ferguson. 🐐



Argument over. The GOAT has spoken. pic.twitter.com/W5oY4H2gG3 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 28, 2019

Since Maradona's debut he has played a colossal 590 games and has scored 310 goals. However he falls short compare to Messi, who has scored 589 goals to date from 694 appearances. The two are separated namely by their performances for the national team, who Maradona led to the World Cup trophy in 1986, while Messi could only manage runner-up in 2014.





It is evident that Messi has been a proven goalscorer throughout his career, and, this season is seemingly no different. The Barcelona talisman has been in phenomenal form thus far, registering a staggering 18 goals and 12 assists in 18 La Liga appearances, while also scoring six goals and banking one assist in four UEFA Champions League matches.

Messi will undoubtedly be looking to continue his fine run of form while simultaneously affirming Ferguson's comments, as Barcelona host a high-flying Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.