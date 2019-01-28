Vinicius Junior Insists He's 'Content' as Gareth Bale's Return Threatens First Team Chances

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Vinicius Junior does not feel that he has yet established himself as a member of Real Madrid's first choice lineup, despite playing from the start for the seventh consecutive match on Sunday.

In the injury-induced absence of Gareth Bale, Vinicius has started all but one of Real Madrid's games in 2019, four in La Liga and three in the Copa del Rey.

This included Sunday's 4-2 win at Espanyol, but he was replaced in the 64th minute by the returning Bale, who scored Real's fourth goal within three minutes of coming on.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

If Bale is fit, Vinicius is likely to return to the bench, but he insists that he will accept that decision and does not consider himself a starter, telling reporters (via Marca): "No, I just arrived not long ago.

"I am playing more and I'm happy. I want Real Madrid to win and whoever is the best player will play.

"The coach tells me to show personality and to play well. He's told me that ever since I arrived. The group helps me a lot and I'm content."

Real Madrid have won five of their last six matches, consolidating their place in the top four and taking a big step towards the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"We've started 2019 very well," Vinicius added. "We played well once again and now we're getting players like [Gareth] Bale and [Marco] Asensio back.

"The group is getting better and we'll keep trying to win every game and to go into the Champions League in the best possible form."

Real Madrid have three more fixtures before they resume their pursuit of a fourth consecutive Champions League title. They face Ajax in the last 16, with the first leg on 13 February.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message