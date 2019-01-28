Wantaway Chelsea Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi Unsure on Future Amid Bayern Rumours

Callum Hudson-Odoi admits that his Chelsea future hangs in the balance as he scored for the Blues two days after it was reported that he had handed in a transfer request.

With Chelsea yet to respond to a £35m bid from Bayern Munich earlier this month, Hudson-Odoi has made his intentions clear by submitting a transfer request to try and force a move to the Bundesliga giants.

The 18-year-old showcased his talent with a nicely-taken goal against Sheffield Wednesday in Sunday's FA Cup fourth round win at Stamford Bridge.

3-0, nice to contribute with a goal, good team performance🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/syDuoEwWCs — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) January 27, 2019

Asked after the match if it was his final game for Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi told the BBC (quoted by Sky Sports News): "I don't know."

The youngster was keeping his cards close to his chest as he refused to confirm if he is in talks with Bayern.

"I can't say," he said. "I'll keep working hard and you never know what will happen."

With only 61 minutes of Premier League football behind him this season, Hudson-Odoi's frustrations are understandable, but Gianfranco Zola insists Chelsea have faith in him.

"We want him to stay, he has a contract and we are playing him," said Maurizio Sarri's assistant.

5 - Callum Hudson-Odoi has been directly involved in five goals in his last five starts for Chelsea in all competitions (2 goals, 3 assists). Talent. #CHESHW pic.twitter.com/2Dd4qlfIzy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 27, 2019

"We believe in what he can do for the team. We think he can be an important player for us so we will see what happens.

"We can do as much as we can do. He has a lot of strong players next to him but we are still finding the space to play him.

"We have trust [in him] and we are showing this."

Bayern Munich have until the Bundesliga transfer window closes at 6pm CET (5pm GMT) on Thursday to get a deal done for Hudson-Odoi.