'We Made a Lot of Errors': Massimiliano Allegri Admits Juventus Were Below Par in Narrow Lazio Win

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that Juventus were below par during their narrow 2-1 win over Lazio on Sunday evening.

A second half strike from Joao Cancelo and a late penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo secured all three points for Juve, sending them 11 points clear at the top of Serie A in the process.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, Lazio were the better side for the vast majority of the game and had plenty of opportunities to put the game out of sight before Juventus mounted their late comeback - something Allegri was fully aware of after the game.

“We made a lot of errors in the first hour but improved at the end” Allegri said, as quoted by Juventus' official website.

“It must have been the kitmen’s fault, giving us ten shirts of different colours because we couldn’t pass each other the ball.

“We misplaced a lot of passes but it’s my fault. I tried playing Emre Can in front of the defence but at the moment he’s not fully adjusted to match tempo and movement, so I put him in a difficult situation.

"Until the 60th minute, we lost possession too much, let them counter and Ciro Immobile nearly made it 2-0. For the last 30 minutes, we did better and managed to win a difficult game, but it’s never been easy to beat Lazio here in Rome.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

“Was [Wojciech] Szczesny our man of the match? He’s doing really well, but we already knew he’s a great goalkeeper. His presence and focus improved significantly over the 90 minutes.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message