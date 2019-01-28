'We Made a Lot of Errors': Massimiliano Allegri Admits Juventus Were Below Par in Narrow Lazio Win

Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that Juventus were below par during their narrow 2-1 win over Lazio on Sunday evening.

A second half strike from Joao Cancelo and a late penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo secured all three points for Juve, sending them 11 points clear at the top of Serie A in the process.

However, Lazio were the better side for the vast majority of the game and had plenty of opportunities to put the game out of sight before Juventus mounted their late comeback - something Allegri was fully aware of after the game.

“We made a lot of errors in the first hour but improved at the end” Allegri said, as quoted by Juventus' official website.

“It must have been the kitmen’s fault, giving us ten shirts of different colours because we couldn’t pass each other the ball.

“We misplaced a lot of passes but it’s my fault. I tried playing Emre Can in front of the defence but at the moment he’s not fully adjusted to match tempo and movement, so I put him in a difficult situation.

"Until the 60th minute, we lost possession too much, let them counter and Ciro Immobile nearly made it 2-0. For the last 30 minutes, we did better and managed to win a difficult game, but it’s never been easy to beat Lazio here in Rome.

“Was [Wojciech] Szczesny our man of the match? He’s doing really well, but we already knew he’s a great goalkeeper. His presence and focus improved significantly over the 90 minutes.”