West Ham 'Set' Summer Transfer Price for Forward Marko Arnautović

Marko Arnautović will be allowed to leave West Ham in the summer for a fee of £45m, despite signing a contract extension on Saturday, according to reports.

Arnautović has scored seven goals in 16 Premier League appearances for West Ham this season, and has been an integral part of their push for a top-half finish. Despite that, rumours swirled throughout the first half of the season that the Austrian would leave the Hammers - until news of the contract extension came through over the weekend.

A message from Marko Arnautovic to the fans: pic.twitter.com/QgLFhMuynm — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 26, 2019

The Austrian's new deal at the London Stadium was controversially announced less than an hour after the club's defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup, and it seems his future is still up in the air.

It had been suggested that Arnautović would leave the Hammers this month in favour of a move to the Chinese Super League, but following the contract extension, a move to Asia is now a possibility in the summer.

West Ham United can confirm that Marko Arnautovic has signed a contract extension. https://t.co/zCsB7jOcF1 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 26, 2019

Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande are two of the clubs that had been interested in signing the 29-year-old this month, and The Times are reporting that he will be allowed to leave West Ham at the end of the season if an offer of approximately £45m comes in for the player.

Guangzhou Evergrande had made an offer of around £30m for the striker this month that was rejected by West Ham.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speculation over Arnautović's immediate future has been in question during the January transfer window, and it will continue to be a talking point throughout the summer transfer window.