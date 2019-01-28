West Ham's Reece Oxford Attracting Interest From Eintracht Frankfurt and Nottingham Forest

January 28, 2019

Reece Oxford is apparently being targeted by Eintracht Frankfurt and Nottingham Forest with a move looking possible before the transfer window deadline on Thursday.


The 20-year-old Englishman hasn't made a competitive appearance for West Ham's first team this season, and will be looking to ensure his career progresses with more playing time elsewhere.

Oxford is frustrated with the lack of first team football at the London Stadium, and could envisage his future elsewhere, according to The Daily Mail.


The youngster made seven Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Mönchengladbach whilst on loan last season, and a return to Germany may be on the cards with Eintracht Frankfurt showing interest in his services.


There's also a possibility that Oxford could stay in England and move to Championship club Nottingham Forest, who are currently 9th in the Championship.

Interested parties may have to part with £8m for Oxford, which could prove to be good value if the player can fulfil the potential many saw in him when he made his Hammers' Premier League debut aged 16 against Arsenal. He became the club's youngest ever player and beat the record set in 1922 by Billy Williams, as West Ham went on to win 2-0 at the Emirates.


Despite Oxford's loan spells and early breakthrough into first team football, he has since found regular appearances difficult to come by, and will be looking to alter this as soon as possible with a potential move in the approaching days providing him with a chance to impress.

