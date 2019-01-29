Former Man Utd Defender Wes Brown Claims Alexis Sanchez Could Be Successful in MLS

Former Manchester United centre back Wes Brown has admitted he could see out-of-favour forward Alexis Sanchez moving to MLS.

The defender, who is currently without a club after most recently representing Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League, revealed he thought the Chilean could be a great addition to MLS after a tricky spell at Old Trafford.



Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

The 39-year-old declared: “I can definitely see Alexis Sanchez making the switch to the MLS from Manchester United. Obviously Beckham was the first big name to make the switch to the MLS, and he did a great job there.

"Then obviously we saw Robbie Keane, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard make the switch. Not all of big names have done particularly brilliantly but it’s great to see that they go out there and show what they can do, setting a good example to others to follow suit and grow the MLS.

"Ibrahimovic has also done well this year for LA Galaxy, and it’s always good to try something different to give yourself a challenge, where you want to try your best out there for the fans and the team.”

The Englishman, who made 361 appearances for the Red Devils in 15 years with the club, winning 11 trophies including two Champions Leagues, also spoke on his former teammate Wayne Rooney's impact on the league.

He proclaimed: “I think Rooney’s still got the footballing bug. If anyone goes to a new team, especially abroad, you want to show everyone what you’ve got. I actually watched a few of the MLS games this year and when Rooney has played, his attitude has always been first class and you can see that he has made a big impact in Washington DC.

"Before he got there, I think that they had been struggling a bit and I know they ended up making the playoffs, so he did an excellent job. DC United won many games on the bounce and he was a big part of that. There’s another striker there Luciano Acosta who I think is excellent as well, and he has formed a brilliant partnership with Rooney.”