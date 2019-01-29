Inter Chief Claims Arsenal Have Made 'No Offer' for Ivan Perišić Amid Reports of £250k Wage Plans

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has insisted that the club are yet to receive an offer for Ivan Perišić from Arsenal, amid reports that the Gunners are ready to pay the player £250k-per-week if he joins them on a permanent deal next summer.

Arsenal are believed to be hellbent on bringing the Croatia international in on loan this month, with a view to signing the player on a permanent deal at the end of the season. It appears that the north London club are only willing to sign players on loan this month, with manager Unai Emery working around the clock to bolster his squad before Thursday evening's deadline.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Marotta cast doubt on the deal, claiming: "It's difficult to keep players that don’t want to stay but no offer has arrived yet. Therefore, the prerequisite for a transfer simply isn’t there. I am a supporter of a restrictive transfer window, but with the fact that it closes on the 31st [January], a lot of players wish to leave their clubs."





While Inter seem to be reluctant to entertain suggestions of a potential deal, the Sun have suggested that Arsenal have a good chance of securing Perišić on loan before Thursday, and will then splash out £30m in the summer to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal. The report claims that the Gunners will make him the second highest paid player at the club.

Back over in Italy, Gazzetta dello Sport have likened to situation to a volcano erupting at Inter, with Perišić's desperate desire to leave the club leading to some kind of internal meltdown. They suggest that the player is becoming increasingly frustrated at San Siro, and is eager to move to the Premier League before the transfer deadline passes.

In other news, Arsenal are believed to be targeting Napoli defender Kévin Malcuit as a potential stopgap replacement for Héctor Bellerín, who could be out for up to one months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and the Gunners are eager to secure a quality replacement to see them through to at least the end of the current campaign.