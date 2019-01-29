Manchester City Register an Interest in Signing Leicester City Left-Back Ben Chilwell

By 90Min
January 29, 2019

Manchester City are looking to bring in some competition for Benjamin Mendy and have identified Leicester City's Ben Chilwell as a top transfer target.

Mendy is the undisputed first choice left-back at City, but injuries have disrupted his short career with the Citizens, only making 20 first-team appearances during his 18-month stay at the Etihad. He recently returned to action with a substitute appearance against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup, after recovering from a knee operation.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to ESPN, Pep Guardiola is aware that City are lacking when it comes to competition for Mendy, and he is keen to bring in a new left-back in the summer transfer window - with Chilwell being one of the top targets.

Chilwell broke into the first team setup at Leicester in 2016 and has since gone on to become a regular in the Foxes' starting XI. His performances have also helped him win five caps for the England senior side, with his first coming in a friendly against Switzerland in September.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

City are looking to get their business done early this summer and, alongside a new left-back, they are also looking to bring in a new defensive midfielder to provide some cover for the ageing Fernandinho.

Chilwell is contracted to remain with Leicester until 2024, having signed an extension with the club back in October, so City are more than likely going to have to pay over the odds to tempt the Foxes into letting go of one of their prized assets.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message