Manchester United Set to Offer Short Term Deals to First Team Stars Juan Mata & Ashley Young

January 29, 2019

Manchester United are said to have offered new one-year deals to first team veterans Juan Mata and Ashley Young.

Mata and Young, alongside Ander Herrera, are out of contract at the end of the season and are currently free to negotiate with any sides playing outside of England. If United are unable to tie them down to fresh terms, then they will be allowed to leave the club for free once their current deals expire in the summer.

According to ESPN sources, United have already laid out a new 12 month contract for Mata, but there is no word as to whether the 30-year-old is willing to extend his stay in Manchester.

As for Young, the Daily Mail are reporting that the 33-year-old has also been offered a fresh 12 month deal, but the versatile defender has rejected the terms offered to him because he wants a longer term offer.

This is proving to be a stumbling block for United, who are keen to tie the full-back down to a short-term extension after he has played a key role for the Red Devils once again this season.

Young has been linked with a potential move over to Inter and the Serie A outfit are said to be monitoring the situation closely with a view to signing him on a free transfer, should he fail to sign a new deal with United.

Talks are also ongoing with a handful of other United stars, including David de Gea and Anthony Martial, whose contracts expire in 18 months time.

