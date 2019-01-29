Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is adamant that Callum Hudson-Odoi will remain at the club in January window - and 'probably also in the next [window]' - despite being persistently linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old, who scored during the Blues' 3-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the weekend, has seen a transfer request rejected by the club as they look to keep hold of the talented winger in what remains of the transfer window.

It's a sentiment shared by Sarri, who even suggested that Hudson-Odoi will remain with the Premier League side during the summer as well, while branding him the 'future of English football'.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's game against Bournemouth, via football.london, he said: "On the pitch I am really very happy with him. I know the club told me that, in this window, he will remain with us for sure.

"Very probably also in the next. So we are really very happy with this. As I said, he is improving on the pitch and he is the future of our club and the future of English football.

"It's not easy to keep these young players. He is, of course, one of the best 18-year-olds in Europe, so it's very difficult. But, as I said before, the club told me he is off the market, for sure.

"And, probably, he will be off the market in July, too. I don't know (if he'll be happy with that), but I can say what I see on the pitch. On the pitch at the moment, he's fantastic."

Hudson-Odoi, whose current contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2020, has made 11 appearances for Chelsea's first-team this season in all competitions, scoring twice and providing three assists, although the amount of playing time he's receiving in west London - as well as the sustained interest from Die Roten - has led to speculation surrounding his future.

It's a situation that Chelsea's Italian boss has admitted to being powerless over, but hopes to see the England U19 international pen a new deal with the Blues.

He added: "I cannot do anything [about him signing a new deal]. If I had the power to make him sign a new contract, I could do everything. In my condition, I cannot do anything. It's impossible to promise him he will play every match because it depends on the situation, so I cannot do anything."