Memphis Depay Reveals Ambition to Play for the 'Best in Europe' Following Successful Spell at Lyon

Memphis Depay has revealed that he would eventually like to play for some of Europe's biggest teams after an impressive two years with Lyon.

The Dutch forward joined Lyon in 2017 after failing to impress during an 18-month spell with Manchester United, where he only managed to register seven goals and six assists in over 50 appearances. United sold him for £16m, which was a significant loss on the £25m they spent to bring him over from PSV Eindhoven.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Speaking to Helden magazine, as quoted by FCUpdate, Depay revealed that he still harbours ambitions of returning to the top of European football, outlining some of the sides he would be happy to sign for in the future - including United's Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

"Lyon is a big club, but not one of the five best in Europe," he said. "I want to go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

"I want to go to a city that suits me and a club that suits me, to a team that really wants to play football. I always talk about Real Madrid, a royal club, white shirts with gold, but I focus now on Lyon and then we see where I end up."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Depay has been enjoying a decent season with Lyon thus far and has particularly shone in the Champions League, where he was instrumental as the French outfit booked their spot in the knockout stages.

He'll have another chance to impress Europe's elite when Lyon face up against Barcelona in the round of 16.