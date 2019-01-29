Newcastle 2-1 Man City: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Magpies Secure Shock Win Over Champions

Newcastle United secured a shock 2-1 win at home to Manchester City on Tuesday night to move five points clear of the relegation zone.

Second-half goals from Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie ensured the Magpies their first win against the Citizens since, despite going a goal down after only 24 seconds through Sergio Aguero.

The home fans had barely settled into their seats before they were behind, Aguero scoring the quickest goal in the Premier League so far this season when he fired home with less than a minute on the clock.

24 - Sergio Aguero's goal after 24 seconds was the fastest Manchester City have scored in a Premier League game since Jesus Navas scored after 13 seconds against Tottenham Hotspur in November 2013. Rapid. pic.twitter.com/bbMqk4cwAW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2019

Aguero then had a second goal controversially ruled out after 17 minutes. He finished smartly from Kevin de Bruyne's quickly-taken free-kick, but referee Paul Tierney ordered for it to be retaken, as the official signalled that he was not ready to resume play.

Despite lacking their typical fluency, City could have doubled their lead going into the break but David Silva's header was blocked on the line by Magpies centre back Fabian Schar.

The visitors payed for their inability to convert their dominant possession into goals when Newcastle levelled the score midway through the second half thanks to Salomon Rondon.

Matt Ritchie's cross from the left was headed back into the box by Isaac Hayden, with Venezuelan international Rondon on hand to lash the ball past Ederson, the first goal to be scored against City since 3 January.

The St. James' Park faithful was then sent into delirium with ten minutes to go.

Ritchie then kept his composure to score a penalty after Fernandinho had clumsily brought down Sean Longstaff whilst the Brazilian dawdled in possession facing his own goal.

Following a lengthy delay caused by an injury to City goalkeeper Ederson, Ritchie kept his cool to power in from 12 yards and move Newcastle five points clear of 18th placed Cardiff City.

NEWCASTLE UNITED





Key Talking Point





After falling behind in the opening minute, Rafael Benitez and his players must have thought they were going to be in for a long night.

Totally against the script, the home side persevered and endeavoured to keep City at bay, displaying excellent discipline and energy levels to frustrate a team who had already scored 30 goals in January heading into this fixture.

The Magpies came out firing in the second half, not allowing any player in light blue to dwell on the ball. As a result, they dug their way back into the game before a moment of madness from Fernandinho gave Newcastle a vital three points.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Dubravka (7); Yedlin (6), Schar (8), Lascelles (7), Lejeune (6); Ritchie (7), Perez (7), Hayden (7), Longstaff, Atsu (6); Rondon (8).





Substitutes: Kenedy (6), Manquillo (N/A)

STAR MAN





Salomon Rondon put in an excellent performance for the home side, and was fully deserving of his goal, having put in a tireless display.

Working off scraps for most of the 90 minutes as Newcastle were starved of possession, Rondon typified Newcastle's clinical second-half performance with a clinical finish.

His second-half equaliser swung the momentum of the game in Newcastle's favour, as they beat Manchester City for the first time in 23 matches, ending a winless streak against the Citizens that stretched back to September 2005.

WORST PLAYER





It would be unjust to single out one player in a black and white shirt in particular following a thoroughly impressive team performance that will bring joy to the face of Rafa Benitez.

Florian Lejeune's lack of pace at left-back was noticeably exposed by Leroy Sané during the first period when Pep Guardiola's men dominated possession.

However, in coming from behind to snatch victory against the title contenders, Newcastle proved that they have more than enough quality to avoid a relegation dogfight and secure Premier League safety for another season.

MANCHESTER CITY





Key Talking Point





The Citizens were not their usual free-flowing selves in attack, their players unable to dictate the game after going ahead so early on in the contest.

City looked complacent after going in front and paid the price for what was a sub-par, lacklsutre showing in the second hThis result is a big blow to City's title hopes, as Liverpool will have the chance to extend the gap at the top of the table to seven points when they play Leicester City tomorrow.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ederson (7); Walker (5), Stones (6), Laporte (7), Danilo (6); De Bruyne (6), Fernandinho (5), David Silva (6); Sterling (7), Aguero (8), Sane (6).





Substitutes: Bernardo Silva (6), Gabriel Jesus (6), Gundogan (6)

STAR MAN

Sergio Aguero must be wishing that he could play Newcastle every week, after scoring once again against the Magpies.

Having netted for the men in blue on Tuesday night, Aguero scored 15th goal against Newcastle United in the Premier League, the most by any player against one team in the competition's history.





After such a fast start however, City's enthusiasm and energy levels dropped substantially. Aguero epitomised this, appearing to lack any desire to influence the game after scoring so early on, with Newcastle coming out fully-deserved winners after a wonderful second half performance.

WORST PLAYER





On his 250th Premier League appearance, Walker did not have the most memorable of outings against Newcastle.

He was not his usual self in attack, his trademark bursts down the right flank nowhere to be seen against the Magpies, who were content to defend as a unit for much of the game.

The England full-back also lacked composure on the ball, uncharacteristically running it out of play on a couple of occasions, as well as misplacing several passes to his team-mates that he would usually complete with ease.

Looking Ahead





Newcastle will be hoping to take further steps to safety in their next Premier League fixture, which sees them travel to Wembley to face Tottenham on Saturday at 12:30 GMT.

City know that they cannot afford many (if any) more slip-ups in the title race, as they host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, with kick-off at 16:30 GMT.