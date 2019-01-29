Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Takes Indirect Dig at Pochettino & Lays Out Man Utd's Targets for This Season

By 90Min
January 29, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that the club should be aiming for trophies as early as this season, indirectly revealing that his approach to the rest of the season will be very different to that of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. 

Solskjaer has yet to taste defeat since taking over at Old Trafford – winning all eight of his matches since taking over from Jose Mourinho on an interim basis – and admitted ahead of United's midweek Premier League clash with Burnley that he is aiming to bring silverware back to the club after a barren 2017/18 season. 

The Norwegian admitted that qualification for next season's Champions League through the Premier League is important, but added: "That is not the dream, though, to be top four. For Man Utd you should always aim to win the league.

"We can't do that this year, but we have to get back to the challenge. We've got the Champions League, we've got the FA Cup, we can't just say we've got top four and that is it. We have to look at if we can win something this year. As I've said, I go into every game as Man Utd manager thinking we can win this game."

Solskjaer admitted that the title is long gone this season, but said: "We are sixth at the moment, so we are a way off the top teams. We are challenging to be top three at the moment. I don't think we can realistically think about the top two positions. I've been really impressed with the players, their desire and the team spirit. That goes a long way.

"We need to use these months to be ready for the challenge next year, we came second last year, we wanted to be challenging for the top place but it didn't happen. It's about reorganising and just starting next season to be ready to challenge and get more points."

