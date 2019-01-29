Real Madrid Starlet Vinicius Jr Reveals the One Player He Wants to Play Alongside

Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Jr has admitted that he still dreams of playing alongside countryman (and fellow 'Jr') Neymar, calling the Brazil captain his 'idol'.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been linked with a move back to Spain since more or less the day after he left Barcelona for the French capital. Real president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen on taking the 26-year-old to Madrid to give his ailing side a boost, while kicking sand in the eyes of their La Liga rivals – who also harbour hopes of convincing Neymar to return to the Camp Nou.

Vinicius told Interactive Sport (via Goal) that he has followed Neymar both in Brazil and in Europe, saying: "I want to play next to Neymar, who is my idol. He's a guy I've been watching since I was little, and since he started at Santos, I have followed him closely. I have a great admiration for him, and he knows it."

While the 18-year-old was not necessarily signalling a possible move for the two-time Ballon d'Or bronze medalist – the two can play together for the Brazilian national team – his words will reignite speculation surrounding Neymar's future as he recovers from a broken metatarsal.

An injury to the same bone last season saw him miss the second leg of PSG's Champions League exit at the hands of Real, and could see him miss the rest of the competition once again – with ESPN reporting that a second season-ending surgery may be required ahead of the summer's Copa America in Brazil.

Vinicius said of his countryman in an interview with the Guardian last year: “If God wants, Neymar and I will play together at Real Madrid. I would definitely be in favour of him moving to Madrid because it would be my big dream to play in the same side as Neymar. He is my idol in football. If had a chance to play with him, I would feel very happy.”