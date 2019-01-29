Tottenham Target Summer Move for Valencia's £30m-Rated Midfielder Carlos Soler

By 90Min
January 29, 2019

Tottenham are planning a £30m move for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler this summer as Mauricio Pochettino identifies targets to bolster his squad. 

Spurs haven't signed anyone since the arrival of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain 12 months ago, after Pochettino opted against adding to his squad over the summer, becoming the first Premier League side not to since the transfer window's inception in 2003. 

However, plans are in place to add to the squad this coming summer, with ESPN reporting that the north London club are preparing a deal for Spanish U21 international Soler that could cost the club £30m.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Soler, 22, has made 28 appearances for Los Che this season, predominantly as a right-sided midfielder, although has been used by manager Marcelino as a central and defensive midfielder, with his versatility and potential making him an appealing prospect for Pochettino. 

The Spaniard has registered two goals and six assists across all competitions this campaign, including a goal and assist during a 2-1 win for Valencia in the Champions League against Manchester United in December in what proved to be one of Jose Mourinho's final games in charge of the Red Devils. 

Tottenham aren't the only side interested in Soler, with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who recently completed the signing of one-time Chelsea target Leandro Paredes, also interested in the Valencia academy graduate, although the prospect of more regular playing time for Spurs makes the Premier League side front-runners for his signature. 

Pochettino's side have endured a difficult time of late, having been eliminated from both the EFL Cup and FA Cup in a matter of days, as Spurs, who are third in the Premier League and in the last 16 of the Champions League, look to win their first piece of silverware since 2008. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message