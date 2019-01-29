Tottenham Target Summer Move for Valencia's £30m-Rated Midfielder Carlos Soler

Tottenham are planning a £30m move for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler this summer as Mauricio Pochettino identifies targets to bolster his squad.

Spurs haven't signed anyone since the arrival of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain 12 months ago, after Pochettino opted against adding to his squad over the summer, becoming the first Premier League side not to since the transfer window's inception in 2003.

However, plans are in place to add to the squad this coming summer, with ESPN reporting that the north London club are preparing a deal for Spanish U21 international Soler that could cost the club £30m.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Soler, 22, has made 28 appearances for Los Che this season, predominantly as a right-sided midfielder, although has been used by manager Marcelino as a central and defensive midfielder, with his versatility and potential making him an appealing prospect for Pochettino.

The Spaniard has registered two goals and six assists across all competitions this campaign, including a goal and assist during a 2-1 win for Valencia in the Champions League against Manchester United in December in what proved to be one of Jose Mourinho's final games in charge of the Red Devils.

Tottenham aren't the only side interested in Soler, with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who recently completed the signing of one-time Chelsea target Leandro Paredes, also interested in the Valencia academy graduate, although the prospect of more regular playing time for Spurs makes the Premier League side front-runners for his signature.

Pochettino's side have endured a difficult time of late, having been eliminated from both the EFL Cup and FA Cup in a matter of days, as Spurs, who are third in the Premier League and in the last 16 of the Champions League, look to win their first piece of silverware since 2008.