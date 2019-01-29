Unai Emery Reveals the Number of Transfers Arsenal Are Working on Ahead of Thursday Deadline

By 90Min
January 29, 2019

Unai Emery has revealed that Arsenal are looking at bringing in two more players before Thursday's transfer deadline, but insisted that strengthening in defence is not a priority. 

The Gunners have been weakened at the back in recent weeks, with Hector Bellerin ruled out for the rest of the season and both Sokratis and Laurent Koscielny going off injured in Friday night's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, joining Rob Holding on the sidelines. 

Reports have linked the north Londoners with a move for Inter winger Ivan Perisic on an initial loan, with the Croatia international handing in a transfer request to the Serie A club over the weekend. 

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night's Premier League clash with Cardiff, Emery said: "This transfer [window] is not easy and the message is the club is working on different players and the possibility if it can be is good for us. We are looking at two different players and the possibility they can come. If they aren't coming to help us like we want, I prefer they don't come."

Barcelona's Denis Suarez has been a widely reported target for the club throughout the month, again on an initial loan, but Emery didn't specify the players that the club are 'working on' – only that, with the long term in mind, neither of them are centre-backs. 

"We have enough players, centre-backs in the squad. Only we're having a lot of injuries and a lot in this position. If we can bring another player and when all the players want to play, we can have a lot of trouble in the future."

