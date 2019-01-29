West Ham Keen to Secure Deal for John Fleck Despite Having Initial Approach Rebuffed

West Ham are continuing to chase the signature of Championship midfielder John Fleck, despite seeing their initial approach rebuffed by the Sheffield United.

The Hammers reportedly saw their £4m bid rejected earlier this month, but remain interested in striking a deal for the Scotsman's services before Thursday's deadline.

The 27-year-old has impressed the Bramall Lane faithful since joining in 2016, winning the player of the year accolade last term. Fleck has missed just one Championship fixture so far this year and remains a crucial part of Chris Wilder's midfield.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers remain in the market for Fleck, as they look to bolster their squad further despite having already added Samir Nasri to their ranks.

The Scotsman has three-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract at Sheffield United and could be tempted to remain at the club, with the Blades in prime position to push for promotion to the Premier League come May.

However, the Scottish Sun have reported that Wilder could yet allow Fleck to leave Bramall Lane this month, but only if the club are able to find a suitable replacement before the window slams shut.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Manuel Pellegrini's lack of transfer activity this month has not been through want of trying, with the Chilean reportedly still keen on Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, who could yet make a big money move to the London Stadium before deadline day.

West Ham's summer investment has propelled the club to 10th place in the league, but Pellegrini will surely be looking to dip his toe in the market once more as he seeks to secure Europa League football for the first time since taking the reigns at east London.