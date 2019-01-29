West Ham Remain Interested in Mega Money Move for Maxi Gomez Despite Marko Arnautovic's New Deal

By 90Min
January 29, 2019

West Ham are set to continue their pursuit of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, despite Marko Arnautovic recently signing a contract extension at the London Stadium.

Gomez was previously touted as a potential Arnautovic replacement, who looked destined to leave the club this month, but it is now thought that despite the Austrian signing a new contract, Gomez could still move to the London Stadium.


According to Sky Sports, Gomez could yet make the move to West Ham this month, but any deal could see the striker return to Celta on loan for the rest of the season as the Spanish club seek survival in Spain's top flight.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The 22-year-old has netted nine times in 19 La Liga outings this term, assisting a further five. The Uruguayan poacher has a £43.2m release clause in his current Celta contract, but West Ham are reportedly undeterred by this hefty asking price and are prepared to meet it to secure the 22-year-old's signature.

Though West Ham fans will be buoyed by the recent Arnautovic announcement, they will be perturbed by recent results, having lost to Bournemouth and Wimbledon in their last two outings. However, Pellegrini's men remain in a strong position in the Premier League, sitting 10th and 12 points clear of the drop-zone. 


With their top flight status all but secured for another year, the West Ham faithful can start to set their sights a little higher, and should the board sanction the £43.2m signing of Gomez, it will be huge statement by the club.

A win over Wolves on Tuesday night will see the Hammers rise to seventh place, at least for the night, as they chase down the European spots.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message