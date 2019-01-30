Arsenal have completed the signing of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, snagging the midfielder on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old's move had appeared to be off over the past week or so, but has been resurrected in the last few days - allowing Suarez to move until the end of the current campaign.

The deal was confirmed in a statement on Barcelona's official website, but that has subsequently been pulled. It had initially read: "FC Barcelona have also agreed a loan deal for Suarez with Arsenal for the remainder of the 2018/19 season.

"The Premier League club will pay the player's salary during this time and the agreement includes an option to buy."

The Daily Mail, along with a host of other news outlets, have confirmed the deal is done though - and Arsenal will have an option to buy Suarez at the expiry of his loan deal.

Before leaving Camp Nou, Suarez has also extended his Barcelona contract by an additional year until 2021, ensuring that he will not enter the final year of his deal at the end of the season.

His arrival will be seen as a huge boost for Unai Emery, with the former Sevilla manager restricted to completing loan deals only in the January transfer window. Suarez arrives at the Gunners after making 71 appearances for Barcelona since joining from fellow La Liga outfit Villarreal, though he has barely featured for the Catalan giants this season.