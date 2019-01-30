Arsenal & Man City Join Race for Idrissa Gueye as PSG Increase Offer for Everton Star

Paris Saint-Germain have submitted a £26m offer for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, but they face pressure from both Arsenal and Manchester City to finalise the deal.

The Senegal midfielder is believed to have handed in a transfer request in an attempt to secure a deal away from the Toffees, and Gueye was omitted from the matchday squad for Everton's 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

News of Arsenal and City's interest comes from Sky Sports. Despite the interest from the Premier League sides, PSG are still believed to be leading the race for his signature after submitting an initial bid of £21.5m.

According to RMC Sport, PSG have increased their offer to around £26m, and their offer also includes some additional bonuses for Everton. Marco Silva's side are reportedly considering this offer and have yet to respond to the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG are thought to be desperate to bolster their midfield options. With Marco Verratti facing a period on the sidelines through injury and Adrien Rabiot banished from the first team as a result of his expiring contract, PSG are keen to bring in reinforcements in the heart of the pitch.

They have already secured a £35m deal to sign Zenit Saint Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes, fending off interest from Chelsea to sign the Argentinian playmaker. However, they remain keen on signing another midfielder, with Gueye reportedly top of their wish list.

The 29-year-old is widely regarded as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He has been a key player for Everton this season, making 21 appearances in all competitions, but he was omitted from the lineup to face Huddersfield on Tuesday, amid rumours that Gueye was keen to leave Goodison Park.

He has made a total of 94 appearances for the Toffees since joining from Aston Villa in 2016, drawing comparisons to Chelsea star N'Golo Kante as a result of his defensive tenacity and diminutive stature.