Arsenal Prepared to Fight North London Rivals in Race for Leeds Winger Jack Clarke

Arsenal have become the latest Premier League club to show interest in young Leeds winger Jack Clarke.



The 18-year-old has enjoyed a standout debut campaign for the Whites, scoring two goals in 14 Championship appearances this season - helping Leeds climb to the top of the Championship table.

His performances have attracted interest from some of England's biggest clubs, with Tottenham believed to be interested in striking a deal for Clarke. They may face competition for his signature though, with the Daily Mail reporting that Arsenal are keen to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have already tied up a deal to sign midfielder Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona, and Clarke could be next on Unai Emery's shopping list - although Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Manchester City are also believed to be tracking Clarke's progress.



Clarke has become a key player in Marcelo Bielsa's team and it's thought that the controversial manager, who was recently involved in the 'Spygate' scandal, wants to keep hold of his talented youngster - despite rumours swirling that a £12m fee could be enough to prize him away from Elland Road.





With that notion in mind, former Leeds favourite Ian Harte has echoed those sentiments - claiming on Twitter that Clarke will not be leaving the club for the foreseeable future.

Ricky just to keep you updated. Jack will be staying at Leeds and wants to get the club back to where it belongs!!! #MOT https://t.co/nNSXS6YLO9 — Ian Harte (@ianharte23) January 29, 2019

Should he stay put, Clarke could well end up playing Premier League football in any case - providing Bielsa's side can maintain their excellent league form.