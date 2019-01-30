Bayern Register Interest in Benfica Starlet Joao Felix Amid Reports of Liverpool Offer Worth €70m

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Bayern Munich are the latest side to register an interest in signing Benfica prodigy Joao Felix, with a clutch of the biggest European sides said to be monitoring the winger's development.

The 19-year-old has impressed greatly so far this season, having scored five times and provided a further two assists in his 11 Primeira Liga games.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

According to German publication Sport Bild, the Bavarian giants have now entered the race to sign the highly-rated left-winger - with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United among the clubs being linked with a move for the Portuguese star.

Bayern's interest comes after reports emerged last week that Liverpool had made an approach to Benfica to sign Felix in a €70m deal, but that the offer was rejected by the Eagles.

The Benfica teenager only recently signed a new contract last October, which tied down his future at the club until 2023, and had a release clause worth €120m included.

Writing in 'The Players' Tribune', Felix revealed that he has enjoyed his time at Benfica since his arrival in 2015, after struggling at Portuguese rivals FC Porto in his youth career.

He said: "In Lisbon, I found the fun of playing again. It took some time, some confidence. I had to prove myself in the youth teams themselves again - but Benfica plays a nice football. 

"They believe the whole, the formation, of the idea that the team is above the individual. Benfica has believed in me and I hope I can continue to repay this confidence."

