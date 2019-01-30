How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

By Emily Caron
January 30, 2019

Bournemouth will host Chelsea at Dean Court in a midweek Premier League clash on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Chelsea has an opportunity to re-open a three-point lead on Arsenal for fourth place in the league after the Gunners' 2-1 win over Cardiff on Tuesday pulled them provisionally level with the Blues. Chelsea is coming off consecutive cup triumphs, beating Tottenham to reach the League Cup final and topping Sheffield Wednesday to advance to the FA Cup's round of 16.

Bournemouth took down West Ham in its most recent match to snap a five-game winless run in all competitions and will look to pull a surprise to further fortify its midtable standing.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

