Bournemouth will host Chelsea at Dean Court in a midweek Premier League clash on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Chelsea has an opportunity to re-open a three-point lead on Arsenal for fourth place in the league after the Gunners' 2-1 win over Cardiff on Tuesday pulled them provisionally level with the Blues. Chelsea is coming off consecutive cup triumphs, beating Tottenham to reach the League Cup final and topping Sheffield Wednesday to advance to the FA Cup's round of 16.

Bournemouth took down West Ham in its most recent match to snap a five-game winless run in all competitions and will look to pull a surprise to further fortify its midtable standing.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

