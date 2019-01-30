Chris Hughton Left Ruing Missed Opportunities Following Brighton's 4-2 Defeat to Fulham

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Chris Hughton has claimed that Brighton's finishing wasn't up to scratch during their 4-2 defeat against Fulham on Tuesday evening.

The Seagulls had put themselves in the driving seat after racing to a two goal lead, but they failed to capitalise on their advantage and were forced to leave Craven Cottage empty handed after the hosts mounted a second-half comeback.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Following the match, Hughton was quick to point out that his side had plenty of opportunities to put the game beyond doubt in the first-half - all of which were wasted.

"If our finishing is better we put the game beyond any doubt and if we don't defend better it's going to be a hard evening for us, which it was," the Brighton boss told Sky Sports.

"It was a game probably where we had more chances than most of the season and at 2-1 we had a chance to get a third.

"For as good as we were in the first half period, we were as bad in the second half period. I think once they get the first goal, that gives the some momentum and once they get the second they're in full flow then."

Brighton have now won just one of their previous nine league matches and their previously solid league position is beginning to look a little precarious. Hughton was fully aware that his side have to install some consistency in the coming games.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"We know that it is a tough division for us, and every game whether we are 2-0 up at half-time or at home, they are all difficult games.

"Our performance going into these next group of games needs to be more like our first half than our second half."

