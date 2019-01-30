Claudio Ranieri Insists Fulham Are 'Still Alive' Following Comeback Victory Against Brighton

Claudio Ranieri has insisted that Fulham are still capable of clawing their way out of the Premier League relegation zone after their dramatic 4-2 win over Brighton on Tuesday evening.

The Cottagers were 2-0 down at half-time, but they came out fighting in the second-half and scored four goals without reply to earn their first win of 2019.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Following the match, Ranieri was keen to focus on the bigger picture and suggested that Fulham are on the right track if they are to survive the drop.

"It is a little step but we are alive, that is very, very important," Ranieri told Sky Sports. "We know nothing is done but we survived. We are in the relegation zone and it is a little step and we are a little more confident something will happen.

"It was important for us to react and react well. To win at the end."

FT: What a comeback!! Imagine not loving football... 😍🥰



[4-2] #FULBHA pic.twitter.com/qjVh4K55Rr — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 29, 2019

Fulham's second-half comeback was partly inspired by Ranieri's decision to substitute Tim Ream for Tom Cairney and the Italian manager recognised the notable impact that tactical switch had.

"After the substitution, the team was more organised in the substitution and we made something good," he said.

"I said it at 2-0 goal it is much better to be like this at the beginning of the match than the end. We had all the time to have something good. It was great to score at the beginning of the second half, the players got the confidence, it was unbelievable."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Ranieri was also quick to praise Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was instrumental in the comeback, scoring a brace and causing the Brighton defence all sorts of problems.

"He [Mitrovic] is crucial," Ranieri added. "He is important. Mitrovic is our goalscorer and he plays in this way. He gives us spirit."