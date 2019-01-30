FA Open Investigation After Coin Thrown at Jesse Lingard in Man Utd's FA Cup Win at Arsenal

The FA have opened an investigation after a coin was thrown at Jesse Lingard during Manchester United's 3-1 FA Cup win over Arsenal on Friday.





The Football Association has asked Arsenal for their view of the incident, but both teams will avoid further action over altercations between the two sets of players in the second half.





As reported by Sky Sports, Lingard was struck by the coin and had to be dragged away from the touchline by stewards and his own teammates as a scuffle between players on both sides broke out.

It is the second time Arsenal fans have been involved in on pitch incidents with players this season. A plastic bottle was thrown at Tottenham's Dele Alli during Spurs' Carabao Cup win in December.





Arsenal also opened up an external investigation following accusations of anti semitic chanting and behaviour in the same game.





In Friday's FA Cup tie United took the lead through former Gunner Alexis Sanchez before 26-year-old Lingard added the Red Devils' second.

The comeback seemed to be on shortly after when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled a goal back before half time, but a late third from Anthony Martial sealed United's 3-1 victory at the Emirates.

United will face Chelsea in the next round of the competition, while Arsenal must now look to the Europa League as their final hope for silverware this season.

The Gunners face Manchester City next Sunday, whilst United face Leicester on the same day as their bids for Champions League qualification continue.