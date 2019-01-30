Huddersfield Complete Permanent Signing of Striker Karlan Grant From Charlton

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Huddersfield have made their first signing since the appointment of Jan Siewert, bringing in Karlan Grant from Charlton Athletic as they bid to stave off relegation.

The Terriers are marooned at the bottom of the Premier League and scoring goals has been their main weakness, with just 13 in 24 matches this season.

Having scored 14 goals for Charlton in League One, Grant has been identified as the solution to Huddersfield's goalscoring crisis and will go straight into contention for Saturday's trip to Chelsea.

"As I do, this Club believes in talented young players and Karlan certainly fits that description. He’s a player I’m delighted to have the chance to work with," Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewert told the club website.

"Our recruitment team has put a lot of work into bringing Karlan here. Importantly, he is a natural goal-scorer; he has that knack of knowing which movement to make and finishing chances.

"He offers us something different to our current options in that he always tries to play on the shoulder of the final defender, looking to run in behind. He’s an athletic, pacey player and will really fit our playing style.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

"He’s only 21 and he will improve here, for sure; he’s an exciting English talent, for sure. He can play a big part in this Club’s present and future."

Siewert, who replaced David Wagner earlier this month, took charge of Huddersfield for the first time on Tuesday, but they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Everton.

That result left the Terriers 11 points adrift at the bottom with 14 games to go, having won just twice all season.

