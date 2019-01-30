Huddersfield Manager Jan Siewert 'Proud' Despite Defeat to Everton in First Game in Charge

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert has stated that he was proud of his side's performance against Everton, despite an early Richarlison goal condemning them to a 1-0 defeat.

The Terriers - hoping for an instant impact under their new manager - started the game slowly, falling behind after just two minutes against the Toffees. However Siewert's side stayed in the game and could have grabbed a point, if not for a heroic save from Everton goalkeeper Jordon Pickford to deny Elias Kachunga late on.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Huddersfield's character after conceding an early goal seemed to impress Siewert, who was encouraged from what he saw from his players during his first match in charge.

Siewert said, via Huddersfield Town's official website: “I’m totally proud, we created the chances and there were two big saves from Pickford which were incredible to be honest.

"I’m proud that we had these chances and we created so much.”

The Yorkshire side were given a lifeline halfway through the second half after attacker Adama Diakhaby was brought down by Lucas Digne, who was subsequently sent off. Siewert, however, felt that his side were unlucky that Diakhaby was brought down in the incident.

“Even in the situation where Everton got the red card Adama [Diakhaby] was on his run and I think he would score then which would be the equaliser.”

With the Terriers now 11 points from safety, after Fulham's victory against Brighton, Siewert still saw reasons to be positive ahead of the club's next game away at Chelsea on Saturday. The German also stated his team's performance was better than their league position would suggest.

Jan Siewert:



“I’m disappointed, but proud.



“We had the worst possible start, but we have started the process of getting better and we did have chances. Pickford made two fantastic saves tonight.”#htafc (DTS) pic.twitter.com/q788cb0ueB — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) January 29, 2019

Siewert said: “The most important thing is that we didn’t play like someone who is bottom of the table.

“We gave a big fight and that is the most important thing for me, so the lads are getting my ideas and that’s within just seven days.”