John Aldridge Reveals Who He Would Pick Over Naby Keita for Liverpool Against Leicester

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has claimed that Naby Keita should be replaced by Xherdan Shaqiri for the Reds' Premier League game against Leicester City on Wednesday evening. 

Liverpool face Leicester at Anfield, as they bid to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, following second-placed Manchester City's shock defeat to Rafa Benitez's Newcastle. 

Ahead of the crunch tie for Liverpool, Aldridge has named who he thinks should start the game, with Guinea international Keita, not making the cut. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

In his column in the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge wrote: "There aren't many other changes to be made really but I'd be playing Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri in the midfield with Wijnaldum if Fabinho can come into the defence.


Naby Keita just doesn't make the starting XI at this point because he's struggling for confidence and desperately needs a goal.

“He needs to play better than he is to stay in the team, if you aren't playing well and your form isn't right then you don't get in the team it's as easy as that.

“That's why Shaqiri gets in the team because he's giving the manager thought by scoring goals and getting assists and it's up to Keita to take that on board and prove how good he can be.”

Keita signed for Liverpool this summer for £48m plus add-ons from German side RB Leipzig, but has struggled to find his best form. The Guinea international has made 16 appearances this season, seven of which have come off the bench, but he has only contributed one assist. 

Shaqiri on the other hand, who has played only 97 minutes more than Keita this season, has scored six and assisted two. The pair have been competing for the midfield starting spot alongside James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, and fellow new signing Fabinho.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

The only other change Alrdige commented on was to replace injured first choice right back, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Aldridge added that he would prefer to see Fabinho fit into the position rather than rely on inexperienced youngster, Rafael Camacho, when they face Leicester.

